Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Saint Clair Shores

Go
Saint Clair Shores restaurants
Toast

Saint Clair Shores restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

El Charro

24401 Harper Ave, St Clair Shores

Avg 3.9 (218 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SHREDDED BEEF TACO*$5.30
Puffy taco filled with shredded beef. Topped with lettuce, shredded yellow cheese and tomatoes.
SHREDDED BEEF HARD SHELL TACO*$3.99
Crisp corn tortilla filled with shredded beef. Topped with lettuce, shredded yellow cheese and tomatoes.
CHEESE TACO*$5.70
Puffy taco filled with melted white cheese. Topped with lettuce, shredded white cheese and tomatoes.
More about El Charro
Corner Kitchen image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Corner Kitchen

22428 Greater Mack Ave, St Clair Shores

Avg 4.6 (191 reviews)
Takeout
Southwestern Chicken Tacos Dinner$11.00
Shredded Chicken, black bean & corn fiesta mix over Chipotle mayo served on flour tortillas topped with shredded cheese & lettuce. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans & salsa
More about Corner Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Saint Clair Shores

Crispy Chicken

Nachos

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Wraps

Chicken Parmesan Sandwiches

Cookies

Garden Salad

Quesadillas

Map

More near Saint Clair Shores to explore

Grosse Pointe

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Sterling Heights

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Roseville

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Madison Heights

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Clinton Township

No reviews yet

Mount Clemens

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Fraser

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Harper Woods

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (87 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)

Port Clinton

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (335 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (239 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (682 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (518 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston