Tacos in Saint Clair Shores
Saint Clair Shores restaurants that serve tacos
El Charro
24401 Harper Ave, St Clair Shores
|SHREDDED BEEF TACO*
|$5.30
Puffy taco filled with shredded beef. Topped with lettuce, shredded yellow cheese and tomatoes.
|SHREDDED BEEF HARD SHELL TACO*
|$3.99
Crisp corn tortilla filled with shredded beef. Topped with lettuce, shredded yellow cheese and tomatoes.
|CHEESE TACO*
|$5.70
Puffy taco filled with melted white cheese. Topped with lettuce, shredded white cheese and tomatoes.
Corner Kitchen
22428 Greater Mack Ave, St Clair Shores
|Southwestern Chicken Tacos Dinner
|$11.00
Shredded Chicken, black bean & corn fiesta mix over Chipotle mayo served on flour tortillas topped with shredded cheese & lettuce. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans & salsa