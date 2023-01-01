Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Bread pudding in
Midtown
/
Saint Louis
/
Midtown
/
Bread Pudding
Midtown restaurants that serve bread pudding
Small Batch - 3001 Locust
3001 Locust, Saint Louis
No reviews yet
Bread Pudding
$10.00
Apple, whiskey, cream cheese, granola
More about Small Batch - 3001 Locust
Beffa's
2700 Olive St., St. Louis
No reviews yet
Bread Pudding
$6.00
More about Beffa's
Browse other tasty dishes in Midtown
Pudding
More near Midtown to explore
Central West End
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
Downtown
Avg 4.6
(14 restaurants)
The Loop
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
The Hill
Avg 5
(4 restaurants)
Soulard
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
Clifton Heights
No reviews yet
Tower Grove East
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Skinker/DeBaliviere Parkview
No reviews yet
Lafayette Square
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Jacksonville
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Carbondale
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
Cape Girardeau
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Jefferson City
No reviews yet
Quincy
Avg 4.7
(11 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(384 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(657 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(205 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(161 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(285 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(313 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston