Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Street tacos in Salem

Go
Salem restaurants
Toast

Salem restaurants that serve street tacos

STREET TACOS image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

6295 Keizer Station Blvd NE, Keizer

Avg 4.6 (2615 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
STREET TACOS$14.95
Classic food truck faire. Our flat iron steak served with cheddar & pepper Jack cheese, onions and cilantro. Served on corn tortillas with fresh limes, sour cream and Hops n Drops housemade salsa, guacamole & tortilla chips.
More about Hops n Drops
Street Tacos image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Venti's Cafe + Taphouse

2840 Commercial St SE, Salem

Avg 4.4 (492 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Street Tacos$10.00
Two (2) tacos w/ choice of protein & tortillas (organic yellow corn (g) or flour), Hatch chile slaw, vegan chipotle aioli, garnished with onion & cilantro served w/ side of pico de gallo and a lime wedge.
Make it a plate: Add rice, black beans w/ shaved parmesan cheese & guac +$4.
More about Venti's Cafe + Taphouse
Street Tacos image

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Venti's Cafe + Basement Bar

325 Court St NE, Salem

Avg 4.5 (1394 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Street Tacos$10.00
Two (2) tacos w/ choice of protein & tortillas (organic yellow corn (g) or flour), Hatch chile slaw, vegan chipotle aioli, garnished with onion & cilantro served w/ side of pico de gallo and a lime wedge.
Make it a plate: Add rice, black beans w/ shaved parmesan cheese & guac +$4.
More about Venti's Cafe + Basement Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Salem

Bruschetta

Cake

Calamari

Mushroom Burgers

Cheese Fries

Mac And Cheese

Rice Bowls

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Map

More near Salem to explore

Beaverton

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Lake Oswego

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Hillsboro

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Mcminnville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Silverton

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Sherwood

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

West Linn

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Salem

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

Newport

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Eugene

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (129 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (554 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (79 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (257 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (228 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston