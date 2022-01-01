Mac and cheese in Salisbury
Salisbury restaurants that serve mac and cheese
Roadie Joes
213 W Main Street, Salisbury
|ROADIE FRIES🌱
|$8.00
beach fries tossed in P.C. sauce (garlic old bay) served with our house cheese sauce
|3 Day Cheesesteak
|$12.50
slow roasted marinated ribeye, caramelized onions and house cheese sauce
|BBQ Mac
|$13.00
braised pork tossed in chipotle BBQ sauce with smoked bacon and topped with crispy fried onions
A Salt Shack
720 E College Ave #12, Salisbury
|Fried Mac & Cheese Crab Balls
|$12.00
Panko Breaded Mac N Cheese topped with Parmesan Cream Crab
SEAFOOD
Mogan's Oyster House
100 E Main st, Salisbury
|Umami Caesar
|$12.00
Gem lettuce, 18 month parmesan, croutons, lemon dressing
|Poboy
|$16.00
Choice of shrimp or oyster, flash fried and "dressed"
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$26.00
Fresh MD jumbo lump crab, broiled, brioche bun, lettuce, tomato. lemon mayo