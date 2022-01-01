Mac and cheese in Salisbury

Salisbury restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Roadie Joes image

 

Roadie Joes

213 W Main Street, Salisbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
ROADIE FRIES🌱$8.00
beach fries tossed in P.C. sauce (garlic old bay) served with our house cheese sauce
3 Day Cheesesteak$12.50
slow roasted marinated ribeye, caramelized onions and house cheese sauce
BBQ Mac$13.00
braised pork tossed in chipotle BBQ sauce with smoked bacon and topped with crispy fried onions
More about Roadie Joes
A Salt Shack image

 

A Salt Shack

720 E College Ave #12, Salisbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Mac & Cheese Crab Balls$12.00
Panko Breaded Mac N Cheese topped with Parmesan Cream Crab
More about A Salt Shack
Mogan's Oyster House image

SEAFOOD

Mogan's Oyster House

100 E Main st, Salisbury

Avg 4.8 (459 reviews)
Takeout
Umami Caesar$12.00
Gem lettuce, 18 month parmesan, croutons, lemon dressing
Poboy$16.00
Choice of shrimp or oyster, flash fried and "dressed"
Crab Cake Sandwich$26.00
Fresh MD jumbo lump crab, broiled, brioche bun, lettuce, tomato. lemon mayo
More about Mogan's Oyster House
Mogan's Oyster House - Catering image

 

Mogan's Oyster House - Catering

100 East Main Street, Salisbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mac & Cheese$28.00
Mornay, Cavatappi Pasta, Panko Crumbs
More about Mogan's Oyster House - Catering

