Salt Lake City Italian restaurants you'll love
Must-try Italian restaurants in Salt Lake City
More about Robintino's ToGo
Robintino's ToGo
2180 S 700 E, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Small Green Salad
|$7.00
Lettuce, shredded mozzarella, black olives, shredded carrots and cabbage, and a pepperoni on top. Your choice of a 2oz dressing. One slice of garlic bread.
|Half-Dozen Breadsticks w/ 2oz Ranch
|$3.00
A half-dozen of our signature breadsticks. Comes with a 2oz ranch.
|Full-Dozen Breadsticks w/ 4oz Ranch
|$6.00
A dozen of our famous breadsticks. Comes with a 4oz ranch.
More about Este Pizzeria
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Este Pizzeria
156 E 200 S, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|The Clay
|$18.00
Our Meat Lovers Pizza!
Pepperoni, Sausage, Meat Balls, & Ham. Topped w/ Fresh Mozzarella.
|NY Supreme
|$18.00
Traditional Supreme Pizza! Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Yellow Onions, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives & Garlic. Topped with Mozzarella
|Margherita Pizza
|$18.00
Traditional Margherita Pizza, Crushed Tomato & Spices, Topped w/ Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, & Fresh Shredded Basil
More about Robintino's ToGo
Robintino's ToGo
926 E 5600 South, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Large Green Salad
|$9.50
A larger salad with lettuce, shredded mozzarella, black olives, shredded carrots and cabbage, and a pepperoni on top. Your choice of a 4oz dressing. One slice of garlic bread.
|Full-Dozen Breadsticks w/ 4oz Ranch
|$6.00
A dozen of our famous breadsticks. Comes with a 4oz ranch.
|Ranch
Our famous ranch dressing pairs perfectly with anything.
More about Big Apple Pizzeria
Big Apple Pizzeria
2939 East 3300 South, Millcreek
|Popular items
|Hot Wings
|$6.00
Deep Fried Breaded Chicken Wings with your choice of Sauce
|9" Single
|$9.00
New York Style Pizza is a thin crust hand-thrown pizza with our signature pizza sauce, whole milk mozzarella cheese and topped with your choice of the finest quality toppings then cooked to perfection in a stone deck pizza oven
|Garlic Knots
|$4.75
6 strips of our delicious pizza dough with garlic butter & lite oregano tied into knots then baked to a golden brown. Topped with melted butter & romano cheese and served with a side marinara sauce.
More about Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria
2121 S McClelland St #109, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Pepperoni, Sausage and Portobello
|$18.00
All-Natural Italian Sausage,
Cupped Pepperoni, Herbed Portobello, Fior di Latte
|Capicola, Italian Sausage and Sopressa
|$18.00
Meat, Meat and some Meat... oh yeah, and Cheese!
|BBQ Chicken
|$17.50
Fontina, Bleu Cheese, Red Onion, Green Onion, Cilantro
More about Seasons Plant Based Bistro
Seasons Plant Based Bistro
1370 S State St, South Salt Lake
|Popular items
|Primavera
|$23.40
Spaghetti noodles with house made butter parmesan sauce, artichokes, peas, onion, mushroom, roasted garlic, black olives, red bell pepper, lemon and tomato, topped with provolone and parmesan cheese. (CONTAINS: TREE NUTS, GLUTEN.)
|Breadsticks
|$8.00
5 soft baked breadsticks topped with olive oil, onion garlic and oregano. Served with choice of sauce. (ALLERGENS: GLUTEN.)
|Carbonara
|$24.70
Spaghetti noodles with Seasons carbonara sauce, in-house Tofu pancetta, green peas, roasted garlic, tomato and parmesan. (CONTAINS: TREE NUTS, SOY, GLUTEN.)
More about Bartolo's
Bartolo's
1270 S 1100 E, SALT LAKE CITY
|Popular items
|Chicken Fettuccine
|$24.00
creamy spinach Alfredo, mushrooms, parmesan, pangrattato
|Charred Broccolini
|$9.00
creamy sesame dressing, toasted sesame seeds
|Rigatoni Bolognese
|$25.00
slow cooked angus beef & pork meat sauce, parmesan, house-made ricotta
More about Fenice Mediterranean Bistro
Fenice Mediterranean Bistro
126 Regent Street, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Salumi Pizza
|$19.00
Artisan charcuterie, shaved red onion, crushed tomato sauce, aged Mozzarella, Provolone, Fontina, Pecorino
|Bucatini Polpetta (Meatball)
|$20.00
Beef, pork, veal, Arrabiata sauce, fresh herbs, Pecorino
|Branzino
|$30.00
Roasted cauliflower, braised fennel, Romesco sauce, Marcona almonds