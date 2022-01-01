Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salt Lake City Italian restaurants you'll love

Salt Lake City restaurants
Must-try Italian restaurants in Salt Lake City

Robintino's ToGo image

 

Robintino's ToGo

2180 S 700 E, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Small Green Salad$7.00
Lettuce, shredded mozzarella, black olives, shredded carrots and cabbage, and a pepperoni on top. Your choice of a 2oz dressing. One slice of garlic bread.
Half-Dozen Breadsticks w/ 2oz Ranch$3.00
A half-dozen of our signature breadsticks. Comes with a 2oz ranch.
Full-Dozen Breadsticks w/ 4oz Ranch$6.00
A dozen of our famous breadsticks. Comes with a 4oz ranch.
Este Pizzeria image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Este Pizzeria

156 E 200 S, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.1 (1042 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Clay$18.00
Our Meat Lovers Pizza!
Pepperoni, Sausage, Meat Balls, & Ham. Topped w/ Fresh Mozzarella.
NY Supreme$18.00
Traditional Supreme Pizza! Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Yellow Onions, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives & Garlic. Topped with Mozzarella
Margherita Pizza$18.00
Traditional Margherita Pizza, Crushed Tomato & Spices, Topped w/ Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, & Fresh Shredded Basil
Robintino's ToGo image

 

Robintino's ToGo

926 E 5600 South, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Large Green Salad$9.50
A larger salad with lettuce, shredded mozzarella, black olives, shredded carrots and cabbage, and a pepperoni on top. Your choice of a 4oz dressing. One slice of garlic bread.
Full-Dozen Breadsticks w/ 4oz Ranch$6.00
A dozen of our famous breadsticks. Comes with a 4oz ranch.
Ranch
Our famous ranch dressing pairs perfectly with anything.
Big Apple Pizzeria image

 

Big Apple Pizzeria

2939 East 3300 South, Millcreek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Hot Wings$6.00
Deep Fried Breaded Chicken Wings with your choice of Sauce
9" Single$9.00
New York Style Pizza is a thin crust hand-thrown pizza with our signature pizza sauce, whole milk mozzarella cheese and topped with your choice of the finest quality toppings then cooked to perfection in a stone deck pizza oven
Garlic Knots$4.75
6 strips of our delicious pizza dough with garlic butter & lite oregano tied into knots then baked to a golden brown. Topped with melted butter & romano cheese and served with a side marinara sauce.
Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria

2121 S McClelland St #109, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.5 (1250 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pepperoni, Sausage and Portobello$18.00
All-Natural Italian Sausage,
Cupped Pepperoni, Herbed Portobello, Fior di Latte
Capicola, Italian Sausage and Sopressa$18.00
Meat, Meat and some Meat... oh yeah, and Cheese!
BBQ Chicken$17.50
Fontina, Bleu Cheese, Red Onion, Green Onion, Cilantro
Seasons Plant Based Bistro image

 

Seasons Plant Based Bistro

1370 S State St, South Salt Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Primavera$23.40
Spaghetti noodles with house made butter parmesan sauce, artichokes, peas, onion, mushroom, roasted garlic, black olives, red bell pepper, lemon and tomato, topped with provolone and parmesan cheese. (CONTAINS: TREE NUTS, GLUTEN.)
Breadsticks$8.00
5 soft baked breadsticks topped with olive oil, onion garlic and oregano. Served with choice of sauce. (ALLERGENS: GLUTEN.)
Carbonara$24.70
Spaghetti noodles with Seasons carbonara sauce, in-house Tofu pancetta, green peas, roasted garlic, tomato and parmesan. (CONTAINS: TREE NUTS, SOY, GLUTEN.)
Bartolo's image

 

Bartolo's

1270 S 1100 E, SALT LAKE CITY

Avg 4.6 (102 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Fettuccine$24.00
creamy spinach Alfredo, mushrooms, parmesan, pangrattato
Charred Broccolini$9.00
creamy sesame dressing, toasted sesame seeds
Rigatoni Bolognese$25.00
slow cooked angus beef & pork meat sauce, parmesan, house-made ricotta
Main pic

 

Fenice Mediterranean Bistro

126 Regent Street, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Salumi Pizza$19.00
Artisan charcuterie, shaved red onion, crushed tomato sauce, aged Mozzarella, Provolone, Fontina, Pecorino
Bucatini Polpetta (Meatball)$20.00
Beef, pork, veal, Arrabiata sauce, fresh herbs, Pecorino
Branzino$30.00
Roasted cauliflower, braised fennel, Romesco sauce, Marcona almonds
