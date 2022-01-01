Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Downtown

Downtown restaurants
Downtown restaurants that serve brisket

BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Augie's Alamo City BBQ Steakhouse

909 Broadway, San Antonio

Avg 4 (576 reviews)
Takeout
Pre-Order Whole Brisket$130.00
Orders must be made 48 hours in advance.
By popular demand Augie's is now selling Whole Smoked Briskets. These briskets are from 6-8 lbs and are untrimmed and uncut.
Available Wednesday- Sunday during business hours.
Please place day you would like to be pick up in Special request box must be 2 days in advance
Add sides for 4-6 people for only $10 a side!!!
1/2 lb Brisket$13.00
One half pound of Our one of a kind Smoked Brisket cut to YOUR specifications.
Served with BBQ sauce, pickles, onions and your choice of wheat or white bread!
The Texan Brisket Burger$12.99
Old Fashioned style 1/3 lb Fresh Hand Pressed Patty topped with our WORLD FAMOUS smoked chopped brisket and melted cheese.
Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions. Optional Mustard, Mayo, Ketchup on the side
served with fries
More about Augie's Alamo City BBQ Steakhouse
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Esquire Tavern

155 E Commerce St, San Antonio

Avg 4.2 (4165 reviews)
Takeout
Brisket Sandwich$16.00
More about The Esquire Tavern

