Brisket in Downtown

BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Augie's Alamo City BBQ Steakhouse
909 Broadway, San Antonio
|Pre-Order Whole Brisket
|$130.00
Orders must be made 48 hours in advance.
By popular demand Augie's is now selling Whole Smoked Briskets. These briskets are from 6-8 lbs and are untrimmed and uncut.
Available Wednesday- Sunday during business hours.
Please place day you would like to be pick up in Special request box must be 2 days in advance
Add sides for 4-6 people for only $10 a side!!!
|1/2 lb Brisket
|$13.00
One half pound of Our one of a kind Smoked Brisket cut to YOUR specifications.
Served with BBQ sauce, pickles, onions and your choice of wheat or white bread!
|The Texan Brisket Burger
|$12.99
Old Fashioned style 1/3 lb Fresh Hand Pressed Patty topped with our WORLD FAMOUS smoked chopped brisket and melted cheese.
Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions. Optional Mustard, Mayo, Ketchup on the side
served with fries