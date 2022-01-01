Cheeseburgers in Downtown
Downtown restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
More about Augie's Alamo City BBQ Steakhouse
BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Augie's Alamo City BBQ Steakhouse
909 Broadway, San Antonio
|Augie's BBQ Cheeseburger Combo
|$11.99
1/3 lb Fresh Hand Pressed Patty with melted cheese w/ Fries & Drink.
Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions. Optional Mustard, Mayo, Ketchup on the side
|Cheeseburger
|$9.99
Old Fashioned style 1/3 lb Fresh Hand Pressed Patty with melted cheese
served with fries