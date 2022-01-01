Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Downtown

Downtown restaurants
Downtown restaurants that serve chicken salad

Rosella Coffee & Wine image

 

Rosella Coffee & Wine

203 E. Jones Ave., San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.50
More about Rosella Coffee & Wine
Augie's Alamo City BBQ Steakhouse image

BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Augie's Alamo City BBQ Steakhouse

909 Broadway, San Antonio

Avg 4 (576 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Breast Salad$9.99
Our FRESH Spring Mix Salad with Charbroiled Hand cut juicy chicken breast with an Augie’s twist. This is a perfect choice if you really want to have something on the lighter side!
More about Augie's Alamo City BBQ Steakhouse

Map

