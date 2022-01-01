Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Gaslamp

Go
Gaslamp restaurants
Toast

Gaslamp restaurants that serve brisket

Gaslamp Tavern image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Gaslamp Tavern

868 5th Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (881 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Brisket Tots$15.00
More about Gaslamp Tavern
Item pic

 

Smoking Gun & Spill the Beans

555 Market Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Brisket Tacos$15.83
Two tacos with smoked wagyu brisket, red chili slaw, spicy barbecue mustard, corn tortillas
*BRISKET A La Carte*$18.36
Australian Wagyu Beef Brisket - Served with BBQ au jus.
BBQ au jus is made from our House-Made BBQ Sauce and the drippings of the smoked brisket (also knows as jus).
More about Smoking Gun & Spill the Beans

