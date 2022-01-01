Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Carne asada in
Gaslamp
/
San Diego
/
Gaslamp
/
Carne Asada
Gaslamp restaurants that serve carne asada
Coastal Cantina
431 E St, San Diego
No reviews yet
Carne Asada Burrito
$19.00
More about Coastal Cantina
Karina's Cantina - Gaslamp
755 5TH AVENUE, SAN DIEGO
No reviews yet
Carne Asada
$23.00
Grilled Rib Eye Steak thinly sliced and topped with guacamole, cilantro, onions & beans. Served with flour tortillas.
More about Karina's Cantina - Gaslamp
