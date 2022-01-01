Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Gaslamp

Gaslamp restaurants that serve chili

Barleymash image

FRENCH FRIES

Barleymash

600 5th Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (3695 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
FIVE CHILI CHILI CUP$8.00
our house made five chili turkey chili, three cheese blend, sour cream, green onions, crispy tobacco onions
More about Barleymash
The Melting Pot image

FONDUE

The Melting Pot

901 Fifth Avenue, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (3910 reviews)
Fast Pay
Hatch Green Chili Cheddar SM
More about The Melting Pot

