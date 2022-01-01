Chili in Gaslamp

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Gaslamp restaurants that serve chili
FRENCH FRIES
Barleymash
600 5th Ave, San Diego
Avg 4.1
(3695 reviews)
FIVE CHILI CHILI CUP
$8.00
our house made five chili turkey chili, three cheese blend, sour cream, green onions, crispy tobacco onions
More about Barleymash
FONDUE
The Melting Pot
901 Fifth Avenue, San Diego
Avg 4.5
(3910 reviews)
Hatch Green Chili Cheddar SM
More about The Melting Pot
