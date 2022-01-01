Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

San Luis restaurants you'll love

San Luis restaurants
Mexican & Tex-mex
Asian fusion
Sushi & Japanese
Patio Sushi and More - San Luis

616 North 4th Ave., San Luis

Popular items
Yakisoba$10.00
Stir Fried Noodles With Chicken, Shrimp, and Vegetables
Yakimeshi$11.00
Fried Rice Topped With Shrimp, Tampico, Cream Cheese, Avocado and Eel Sauce.
Teriyaki Chicken Bowl$8.00
Teriyaki Chicken Bowl Over Steamed Rice
Mariscos El Navegante

840 e d st, San Luis

Popular items
Camaron$2.99
Chipotle$0.50
Tortas Mexico - 1914 Juan Sanchez Blvd

1914 Juan Sanchez Boulevard, San Luis

Chula Vista

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

El Cajon

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Palm Desert

Avg 5 (14 restaurants)

La Quinta

Rancho Mirage

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Spring Valley

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Julian

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Indio

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)
Yuma

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (734 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (288 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (68 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (110 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1729 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (201 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (554 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (203 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (533 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (112 restaurants)
