Cookies in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara restaurants
Santa Barbara restaurants that serve cookies

Savoy Cafe & Deli image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Savoy Cafe & Deli

24 W. Figueroa St, Santa Barbara

Avg 4.5 (564 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.50
An all-time classic, and so good when it's made at Savoy!
Vegan Chocolate Cookie$1.95
Vegan, gluten-free chocolate cookie with a minty chocolate glaze.
Gluten-Free Choc Chip Cookie$1.95
All the taste you love in a classic, but no gluten. Contains ground almonds.
More about Savoy Cafe & Deli
The Natural Cafe image

 

The Natural Cafe

361 Hitchcock Way Santa Barbara, CA, Santa Barbara

No reviews yet
Takeout
SWEET STREET COOKIE$2.50
TRIPLECHIP SB COOKIE$3.95
More about The Natural Cafe
Renaud's Patisserie and Bistro image

 

Renaud's Patisserie and Bistro

3315 State Street, Santa Barbara

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brownie Cookie
More about Renaud's Patisserie and Bistro
Crushcakes Cafe image

 

Crushcakes Cafe

1315 Anacapa St., Santa Barbara

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cookies$3.50
More about Crushcakes Cafe
The Natural Cafe image

 

The Natural Cafe

508 State St, Santa Barbara

No reviews yet
Takeout
TRIPLECHIP SB COOKIE$3.95
More about The Natural Cafe
Crushcakes Cafe image

 

Crushcakes Cafe

5392 Hollister Avenue, Goleta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cookies$2.50
we make a variety of flavors per day but sell out quick! please specify your preferred flavor and we'll do our best to include it in your order
Cookies & Cream$3.50
chocolate and vanilla swirled cake topped with Oreo Cookie and cream frosting
More about Crushcakes Cafe
Brophy Bros. Santa Barbara image

 

Brophy Bros. Santa Barbara

119A Harbor Way, Santa Barbara

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cookie$3.25
More about Brophy Bros. Santa Barbara
Renaud's Patisserie and Bistro image

 

Renaud's Patisserie and Bistro

1187 Coast Village Road, Montecito

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brownie Cookie
More about Renaud's Patisserie and Bistro

