Cookies in Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara restaurants that serve cookies
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Savoy Cafe & Deli
24 W. Figueroa St, Santa Barbara
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.50
An all-time classic, and so good when it's made at Savoy!
|Vegan Chocolate Cookie
|$1.95
Vegan, gluten-free chocolate cookie with a minty chocolate glaze.
|Gluten-Free Choc Chip Cookie
|$1.95
All the taste you love in a classic, but no gluten. Contains ground almonds.
The Natural Cafe
361 Hitchcock Way Santa Barbara, CA, Santa Barbara
|SWEET STREET COOKIE
|$2.50
|TRIPLECHIP SB COOKIE
|$3.95
Renaud's Patisserie and Bistro
3315 State Street, Santa Barbara
|Brownie Cookie
Crushcakes Cafe
5392 Hollister Avenue, Goleta
|Cookies
|$2.50
we make a variety of flavors per day but sell out quick! please specify your preferred flavor and we'll do our best to include it in your order
|Cookies & Cream
|$3.50
chocolate and vanilla swirled cake topped with Oreo Cookie and cream frosting
Brophy Bros. Santa Barbara
119A Harbor Way, Santa Barbara
|Cookie
|$3.25