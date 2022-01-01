Santa Fe pizza restaurants you'll love
Back Road Pizza
1807 2nd St #1, Santa Fe
|Popular items
|SIDE House Salad
|$3.95
spring mix + roma tomato + red onion + garbanzo + sunflower seeds
|FULL House Salad
|$8.95
spring mix + roma tomato + red onion + garbanzo + sunflower seeds
|SM Build Your Own
|$9.75
Build your own is a cheese pizza with marinara and then you choose your toppings.
Andiamo!
322 Garfield Street, Santa Fe
|Popular items
|Beets and Burrata
|$14.00
Shaved, marinated beets, arugula and marcona almonds
|Rigatoni with Pancetta
|$17.00
Peas, pancetta, cream, Parmesan Reggiano and lemon juice
|Chicken Piccata
|$24.00
Mary’s chicken, mashed potatoes and sautéed spinach
Tender Fire
El Rey Court, Santa Fe
|Popular items
|Kale
|$17.50
kale, chard, mozz, fontina, shaved garlic, shaved red onion, sweet red peppers, red pepper flakes, olive oil, maldon salt
|Margherita
|$15.00
san marzano tomato sauce, fresh basil, olive oil, fresh mozzarella, shaved pecorino, maldon salt... suggested add-on, pepperoni
|Gosar
|$18.00
san marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, gosar ranch italian sausage, red onion, fresh basil, olive oil, maldon salt... no suggested add-on