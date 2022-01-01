Santa Fe pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in Santa Fe

Back Road Pizza image

PIZZA

Back Road Pizza

1807 2nd St #1, Santa Fe

Avg 4.2 (1181 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SIDE House Salad$3.95
spring mix + roma tomato + red onion + garbanzo + sunflower seeds
FULL House Salad$8.95
spring mix + roma tomato + red onion + garbanzo + sunflower seeds
SM Build Your Own$9.75
Build your own is a cheese pizza with marinara and then you choose your toppings.
More about Back Road Pizza
Andiamo! image

PIZZA

Andiamo!

322 Garfield Street, Santa Fe

Avg 4 (954 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Beets and Burrata$14.00
Shaved, marinated beets, arugula and marcona almonds
Rigatoni with Pancetta$17.00
Peas, pancetta, cream, Parmesan Reggiano and lemon juice
Chicken Piccata$24.00
Mary’s chicken, mashed potatoes and sautéed spinach
More about Andiamo!
Tender Fire image

 

Tender Fire

El Rey Court, Santa Fe

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Kale$17.50
kale, chard, mozz, fontina, shaved garlic, shaved red onion, sweet red peppers, red pepper flakes, olive oil, maldon salt
Margherita$15.00
san marzano tomato sauce, fresh basil, olive oil, fresh mozzarella, shaved pecorino, maldon salt... suggested add-on, pepperoni
Gosar$18.00
san marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, gosar ranch italian sausage, red onion, fresh basil, olive oil, maldon salt... no suggested add-on
More about Tender Fire

