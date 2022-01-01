Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caprese salad in Santa Rosa

Santa Rosa restaurants
Toast

Santa Rosa restaurants that serve caprese salad

KANCHA

643 4th Street, Santa Rosa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quinoa Caprese Salad$17.00
Balsamic Vinaigrette, burrata, micro basil, Aged Balsamic
More about KANCHA
Mombo's Pizza

1880 B Mendocino ave, Santa Rosa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CAPRESE SALAD$10.99
FRESH MOZZARELLA, HEIRLOOM TOMATO & FRESH BASIL
More about Mombo's Pizza

