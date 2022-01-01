Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Caprese salad in
Santa Rosa
/
Santa Rosa
/
Caprese Salad
Santa Rosa restaurants that serve caprese salad
KANCHA
643 4th Street, Santa Rosa
No reviews yet
Quinoa Caprese Salad
$17.00
Balsamic Vinaigrette, burrata, micro basil, Aged Balsamic
More about KANCHA
Mombo's Pizza
1880 B Mendocino ave, Santa Rosa
No reviews yet
CAPRESE SALAD
$10.99
FRESH MOZZARELLA, HEIRLOOM TOMATO & FRESH BASIL
More about Mombo's Pizza
Browse other tasty dishes in Santa Rosa
Lomo
Green Beans
Chicken Salad
Chicken Soup
Mango Salad
Spaghetti
Brulee
Chocolate Mousse
More near Santa Rosa to explore
Sonoma
Avg 4.3
(20 restaurants)
Petaluma
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Petaluma
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Saint Helena
Avg 4.9
(14 restaurants)
Yountville
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
Healdsburg
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Sebastopol
Avg 3.7
(8 restaurants)
Calistoga
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Rohnert Park
Avg 5
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Napa
Avg 4.5
(48 restaurants)
Vallejo
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(575 restaurants)
Ukiah
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(253 restaurants)
Yuba City
Avg 4.7
(12 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(300 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1808 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1487 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(971 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(210 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(152 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston