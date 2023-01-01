Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Garlic parmesan in
Santa Rosa
/
Santa Rosa
/
Garlic Parmesan
Santa Rosa restaurants that serve garlic parmesan
GRILL
Piner and Coffey To Go / Victory House
3215 Coffey Lane, Santa Rosa
Avg 4.5
(310 reviews)
Parmesan Garlic Bread
$7.00
French bread with garlic and parmesan cheese
More about Piner and Coffey To Go / Victory House
Mombo's Pizza
1880 Mendocino Avenue, Santa Rosa
No reviews yet
BOMBO Bites
$8.00
More about Mombo's Pizza
Browse other tasty dishes in Santa Rosa
Tarts
Meat Calzones
Mochi Ice Cream
Wonton Soup
Clams
California Rolls
Shrimp Fried Rice
Seaweed Salad
More near Santa Rosa to explore
Petaluma
Avg 4.4
(25 restaurants)
Petaluma
Avg 4.4
(25 restaurants)
Sonoma
Avg 4.3
(22 restaurants)
Healdsburg
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Yountville
Avg 4.2
(14 restaurants)
Saint Helena
No reviews yet
Sebastopol
Avg 3.6
(9 restaurants)
Rohnert Park
Avg 5
(8 restaurants)
Calistoga
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Napa
Avg 4.5
(61 restaurants)
Vallejo
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(596 restaurants)
Ukiah
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(264 restaurants)
Yuba City
Avg 4.7
(18 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(346 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1955 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1525 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1046 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(234 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(162 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston