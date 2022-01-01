Fajitas in Santa Rosa
Santa Rosa restaurants that serve fajitas
More about Los Molcajetes Bar and Grill - Montecito Blvd
Los Molcajetes Bar and Grill - Montecito Blvd
6599 Montecito Blvd #110, Santa Rosa
|Pastor Fajitas
|$18.99
Al pastor with sauteed onions,mushrooms and bell pepper with a special sauce.
|Beef Fajitas
|$20.99
Steak with sauteed onions,mushrooms and bell pepper with a special sauce.
|Chicken Fajitas
|$19.99
Grilled chicken with sauteed onions,mushrooms and bell pepper with a special sauce.
More about Los Molcajetes Bar and Grill Piner Rd
Los Molcajetes Bar and Grill Piner Rd
1950 Piner Road, #130, Santa Rosa
|Beef Fajitas
|$20.99
Steak with sauteed onions,mushrooms and bell pepper with a special sauce.
|Fajita Mix
|$23.99
Steak,grilled chicken and shrimp with sauteed onions,mushrooms and bell pepper with a special sauce.
|Chicken Fajitas
|$19.99
Grilled chicken with sauteed onions,mushrooms and bell pepper with a special sauce.