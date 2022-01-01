Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vegetable tempura in Santa Rosa

Santa Rosa restaurants
Santa Rosa restaurants that serve vegetable tempura

Victory House image

GRILL

Piner and Coffey To Go / Victory House

3215 Coffey Lane, Santa Rosa

Avg 4.5 (310 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tempura Vegetables$10.00
More about Piner and Coffey To Go / Victory House
Banner pic

 

Paradise Sushi & Hibachi - Santa Rosa - 4100 Montgomery Drive C

4100 Montgomery Drive C, Santa Rosa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vegetable Tempura Appetizer$9.50
Assorted vegetables w/dipping sauce
Vegetable Tempura Dinner$17.95
Assorted vegetables tempura
More about Paradise Sushi & Hibachi - Santa Rosa - 4100 Montgomery Drive C
Restaurant banner

 

Paradise Sushi - Railroad Square - Santa Rosa - 119 4th Street

119 4th Street, Santa Rosa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Vegetable Tempura App$9.50
Assorted vegetables w/dipping sauce
Vegetable Tempura Dinner$17.95
Assorted vegetables tempura
More about Paradise Sushi - Railroad Square - Santa Rosa - 119 4th Street

