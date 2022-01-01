Vegetable tempura in Santa Rosa
Santa Rosa restaurants that serve vegetable tempura
More about Piner and Coffey To Go / Victory House
GRILL
Piner and Coffey To Go / Victory House
3215 Coffey Lane, Santa Rosa
|Tempura Vegetables
|$10.00
More about Paradise Sushi & Hibachi - Santa Rosa - 4100 Montgomery Drive C
Paradise Sushi & Hibachi - Santa Rosa - 4100 Montgomery Drive C
4100 Montgomery Drive C, Santa Rosa
|Vegetable Tempura Appetizer
|$9.50
Assorted vegetables w/dipping sauce
|Vegetable Tempura Dinner
|$17.95
Assorted vegetables tempura