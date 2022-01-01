Garden salad in Santa Rosa
Santa Rosa restaurants that serve garden salad
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS
Union Hotel Restaurant
280 Mission Blvd., Santa Rosa
|1/2 Tray Garden Salad & PINT Dressing
|$30.00
Mixed greens, shredded carrots, fresh tomatoes, marinated kidney beans and red onions with with our homemade garlic croutons and your choice of dressing on the side. Vinaigrette, ranch or Bleu cheese. With pint of dressing. Serves 8-12.
|Full Tray Garden Salad & QUART Dressing
|$50.00
Mixed greens, shredded carrots, fresh tomatoes, marinated kidney beans and red onions with with our homemade garlic croutons and your choice of dressing on the side. Vinaigrette, ranch or Bleu cheese. With quart of dressing. Serves 16-24.
|Garden Salad
|$8.00
Mixed greens, shredded carrots, fresh tomatoes, marinated kidney beans and red onions with your choice of dressing on the side. Vinaigrette, ranch, Bleu cheese, or thousand island.
NY Pie
65 Brookwood Ave, Santa Rosa
|Large Garden Salad
|$10.99
Romaine, Tomato, Olives, Carrots, Parmesan, Croutons
|Small Garden Salad
|$5.99
Romaine, Tomato, Olives, Carrots, Parmesan, Croutons