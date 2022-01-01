Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garden salad in Santa Rosa

Go
Santa Rosa restaurants
Toast

Santa Rosa restaurants that serve garden salad

Union Hotel Restaurant image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

Union Hotel Restaurant

280 Mission Blvd., Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (1458 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
1/2 Tray Garden Salad & PINT Dressing$30.00
Mixed greens, shredded carrots, fresh tomatoes, marinated kidney beans and red onions with with our homemade garlic croutons and your choice of dressing on the side. Vinaigrette, ranch or Bleu cheese. With pint of dressing. Serves 8-12.
Full Tray Garden Salad & QUART Dressing$50.00
Mixed greens, shredded carrots, fresh tomatoes, marinated kidney beans and red onions with with our homemade garlic croutons and your choice of dressing on the side. Vinaigrette, ranch or Bleu cheese. With quart of dressing. Serves 16-24.
Garden Salad$8.00
Mixed greens, shredded carrots, fresh tomatoes, marinated kidney beans and red onions with your choice of dressing on the side. Vinaigrette, ranch, Bleu cheese, or thousand island.
More about Union Hotel Restaurant
Banner pic

 

NY Pie

65 Brookwood Ave, Santa Rosa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Large Garden Salad$10.99
Romaine, Tomato, Olives, Carrots, Parmesan, Croutons
Small Garden Salad$5.99
Romaine, Tomato, Olives, Carrots, Parmesan, Croutons
More about NY Pie
Mombo's Pizza image

 

Mombo's Pizza

1880 B Mendocino ave, Santa Rosa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
GARDEN SALAD
FRESH SPRING MIX, TOMATO, BELL PEPPERS, RED ONION & CUCUMBER
More about Mombo's Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Santa Rosa

Calamari

Lasagna

Chicken Fried Rice

Flan

Drunken Noodles

Prawns

Waffles

Chicken Pasta

Map

More near Santa Rosa to explore

Petaluma

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Petaluma

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Saint Helena

Avg 4.9 (13 restaurants)

Yountville

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Sonoma

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Healdsburg

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Calistoga

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Sebastopol

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Rohnert Park

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Napa

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

Ukiah

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1563 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1303 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (842 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston