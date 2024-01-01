Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mozzarella sticks in Santa Rosa

Go
Santa Rosa restaurants
Toast

Santa Rosa restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks

Consumer pic

GRILL

Victory House

3215 Coffey Lane, Santa Rosa

Avg 4.5 (310 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mozzarella Cheese sticks$12.00
served with marinara
More about Victory House
Consumer pic

 

Ausiello's 5th Street Grill

609 5th St, Santa Rosa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Half - Mozzarella Sticks$8.00
More about Ausiello's 5th Street Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Santa Rosa

Beef Teriyaki

Drunken Noodles

Cucumber Salad

Bean Burritos

Filet Mignon

Chicken Curry

Chili

Mediterranean Salad

Map

More near Santa Rosa to explore

Petaluma

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Petaluma

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Sonoma

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Healdsburg

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Yountville

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Saint Helena

No reviews yet

Sebastopol

Avg 3.6 (14 restaurants)

Calistoga

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Rohnert Park

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Napa

Avg 4.5 (84 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (781 restaurants)

Ukiah

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (321 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (22 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (431 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2515 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1906 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1363 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (291 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (220 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston