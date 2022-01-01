Club sandwiches in Sarasota
Sarasota restaurants that serve club sandwiches
More about Skillets
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES
Skillets
8635 S Tamiami Tr, Sarasota
|Turkey, Bacon, Swiss Club Sandwich
|$12.50
A classic club with Smoked Turkey, Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Swiss Cheese and Mayo. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
More about Mandeville Beer Garden
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mandeville Beer Garden
428 N. Lemon Ave., Sarasota
|Turkey Club Sandwich
|$12.00