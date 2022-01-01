Fish and chips in Sarasota
Sarasota restaurants that serve fish and chips
More about The Public House Tap and Grill
The Public House Tap and Grill
6240 North Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota
|Fish-N-Chips
|$17.99
Hand Breaded Grouper Served with Fries, Cole Slaw and Homemade Tartar Sauce.
More about Duval's Fresh. Local. Seafood.
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Duval's Fresh. Local. Seafood.
1435 Main St, Sarasota
|LG Fish n' Chips
|$19.00
3 Pieces of Duval’s battered north atlantic cod, french fries, tartar sauce,
lemon. Selecting a different side will replace french fries.
|SM Fish n' Chips
|$15.50
2 Pieces of Duval’s battered north atlantic cod, french fries, tartar sauce,
lemon. Selecting a different side will replace french fries.