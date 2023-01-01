Caramel cake in Savannah

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Savannah restaurants that serve caramel cake
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Collins Quarter at Forsyth
621 Drayton St, Savannah
Avg 4.5
(177 reviews)
Caramel Pistachio Peach Cake
$6.00
More about Collins Quarter at Forsyth
Midtown Sports Grill
4521 Habersham Street, Savannah
No reviews yet
Caramel Bundt Cake
$7.50
More about Midtown Sports Grill
