Savoy Pizzeria

Popular Items

Wings$14.25
fire roasted chicken wings, choice of lemon-garlic or calabrian sauce
Foraged Chicken$15.50
roasted chicken, basil pesto, roasted peppers, goat cheese, mozzarella, crispy prosciutto
Soppressata Picante$17.50
soppressata, mystic cheese "melinda mae", evoo, chili flakes, oregano, hot honey drizzle
Cheese Pizza$13.95
Franklin Avenue Freeze Out$15.50
pepperoni, mozzarella
Jersey Shore$17.50
meatball, fontina, cherry peppers, parmesan
Queen Margherita$14.00
house made sauce, fior di latte, fresh basil
Arugula Salad$9.95
lemon, sunflower seds, shaved grana padano, cracked black pepper, sea salt, evoo
Red Veg Redemption$15.50
broccoli rabe, artichoke hearts, caramelized onion, sundried tomatoes, ricotta, mozzarella
Betty Ravita$17.50
prosciutto, fig paste, asiago, goat cheese, arugula, hot honey drizzle
32 LaSalle Road

West Hartford CT

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
