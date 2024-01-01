Cheeseburgers in Schertz
Schertz restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
Sea Island - Forum
8223 Agora Pkwy, San Antonio
|Angus Cheeseburger
|$12.99
1/2 lb. Double Angus cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and red onions on a King’s Hawaiian Bun. Served with one side.
Garcia's Mexican Food Restaurant- Schertz
3820 Farm to Market Road 3009, Schertz
|Kid Cheeseburger w/fries
|$5.50
made with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, mayonaisse and mustard.
|CHEESEBURGER WITH FRIES
|$9.60
comes with mayonaisse, mustard lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles.