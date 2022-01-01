Sea Isle City restaurants you'll love
La Fontana Coast
5000 Landis Ave, Townsends Inlet
|Popular items
|PENNE VODKA
|$25.00
PENNE PASTA WITH PANCETTA & PEAS IN A VODKA ROSE CREAM SAUCE
|SALMONE LIVORNESE
|$29.00
FILET OF SALMON, CARAMELIZED ONIONS, CAPERS, OLIVS IN A LIGHT MARINARA SAUCE
|GNOCCHI SORRENTINA
|$28.00
HOMEMADE POTATO PASTA IN A LIGHT BLUSH SAUCE GARNISHED WITH FRESH MOZZARELLA CHEESE
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Nickelby's
8301 Landis Ave, Sea Isle City
|Popular items
|Monkey Acai Bowl
|$10.95
Acai blend topped with bananas, strawberries, mini chocolate chips, granola, coconut, & drizzled with honey!
|Iced Coffee: Small (16 oz)
|$3.50
Rich, robust coffee served over ice in a 16 ounce cup! Add milk, flavors, & sweeteners of your choice at our fixins bar
|Bagel & Cream Cheese
|$3.95
Choice of plain or veggie cream cheese on any available bagel
PIZZA
Fratelli's Wood Fired Pizzeria
35 50th St, Sea Isle City
|Popular items
|16" Pepperoni
|$20.00
SAN MARZANOS TOMATO SAUCE, MOZZARELLA, PEPPERONI
|16" Plain Cheese Red
|$17.00
MOZZARELLA CHEESE AND SAN MARZANOS TOMATO SAUCE
|M Plain Cheese Red
|$23.00
MOZZARELLA CHEESE AND SAN MARZANOS TOMATO SAUCE