Sea Isle City restaurants you'll love

Sea Isle City restaurants
Toast
  • Sea Isle City

Sea Isle City's top cuisines

Pizza
Italian
Coffe & tea
Sandwich
Cake
Hummus
Must-try Sea Isle City restaurants

La Fontana Coast image

 

La Fontana Coast

5000 Landis Ave, Townsends Inlet

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
PENNE VODKA$25.00
PENNE PASTA WITH PANCETTA & PEAS IN A VODKA ROSE CREAM SAUCE
SALMONE LIVORNESE$29.00
FILET OF SALMON, CARAMELIZED ONIONS, CAPERS, OLIVS IN A LIGHT MARINARA SAUCE
GNOCCHI SORRENTINA$28.00
HOMEMADE POTATO PASTA IN A LIGHT BLUSH SAUCE GARNISHED WITH FRESH MOZZARELLA CHEESE
More about La Fontana Coast
Nickelby's image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Nickelby's

8301 Landis Ave, Sea Isle City

Avg 4 (140 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Monkey Acai Bowl$10.95
Acai blend topped with bananas, strawberries, mini chocolate chips, granola, coconut, & drizzled with honey!
Iced Coffee: Small (16 oz)$3.50
Rich, robust coffee served over ice in a 16 ounce cup! Add milk, flavors, & sweeteners of your choice at our fixins bar
Bagel & Cream Cheese$3.95
Choice of plain or veggie cream cheese on any available bagel
More about Nickelby's
Fratelli's Wood Fired Pizzeria image

PIZZA

Fratelli's Wood Fired Pizzeria

35 50th St, Sea Isle City

Avg 4.2 (546 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
16" Pepperoni$20.00
SAN MARZANOS TOMATO SAUCE, MOZZARELLA, PEPPERONI
16" Plain Cheese Red$17.00
MOZZARELLA CHEESE AND SAN MARZANOS TOMATO SAUCE
M Plain Cheese Red$23.00
MOZZARELLA CHEESE AND SAN MARZANOS TOMATO SAUCE
More about Fratelli's Wood Fired Pizzeria
Sole image

 

Sole

8609 Landis Avenue, Sea Isle City

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Sole
