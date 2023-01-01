Seaford restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Must-try Seaford restaurants

Consumer pic

 

Seaford Harbor Deli

3623 BAYVIEW STREET, SEAFORD

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
5. Captain Phil: 2 Fried egg w/ ham, bacon, or sausage and cheese$6.99
2 fried eggs with choice of ham, bacon, or sausage
5 Chicken fingers w/ Blu cheese and hand cut french fries$16.50
Small Strips of white meat chicken deep fried and hand cut french fries
15. harbor french toast (3)$6.99
3 short stacked pancakes or 3 pieces of french toast. (Vegetarian Option)
More about Seaford Harbor Deli
Frida's Mexican Grill image

 

Frida's Mexican Grill - Seaford

3545 Merrick Road, Seaford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Arroz con Pollo$21.95
Chicken Breast sauteed with garlic and white wine with a touch of tampiqueno sauce mixed with Mexican Rice, served with refried beans
Mexican Combo$21.95
A Delicious combination of a cheese quesadilla, a chicken flauta and a beef chimichanga, served with guacamole, crema and Pico de Gallo
Empanadas$14.95
Homemade delicious empanadas with your choice of ham and cheese, chicken, or ground beef (3 per order)
More about Frida's Mexican Grill - Seaford
Rosario’s Pizzeria image

PIZZA

Rosario's Pizzeria

2140 Jackson Ave, Seaford

Avg 5 (624 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Regular Pizza$19.95
Dr. Pepper$2.30
Fanta$2.30
More about Rosario's Pizzeria

