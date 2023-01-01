Seaford restaurants you'll love
Seaford's top cuisines
Must-try Seaford restaurants
More about Seaford Harbor Deli
Seaford Harbor Deli
3623 BAYVIEW STREET, SEAFORD
|Popular items
|5. Captain Phil: 2 Fried egg w/ ham, bacon, or sausage and cheese
|$6.99
2 fried eggs with choice of ham, bacon, or sausage
|5 Chicken fingers w/ Blu cheese and hand cut french fries
|$16.50
Small Strips of white meat chicken deep fried and hand cut french fries
|15. harbor french toast (3)
|$6.99
3 short stacked pancakes or 3 pieces of french toast. (Vegetarian Option)
More about Frida's Mexican Grill - Seaford
Frida's Mexican Grill - Seaford
3545 Merrick Road, Seaford
|Popular items
|Arroz con Pollo
|$21.95
Chicken Breast sauteed with garlic and white wine with a touch of tampiqueno sauce mixed with Mexican Rice, served with refried beans
|Mexican Combo
|$21.95
A Delicious combination of a cheese quesadilla, a chicken flauta and a beef chimichanga, served with guacamole, crema and Pico de Gallo
|Empanadas
|$14.95
Homemade delicious empanadas with your choice of ham and cheese, chicken, or ground beef (3 per order)