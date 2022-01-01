Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Belltown

Go
Belltown restaurants
Toast

Belltown restaurants that serve calamari

Kanak image

 

Kanak

2211 4th ave, seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Calamari$9.00
Deep fried squid in a crisp garlicky batter
More about Kanak
Umi Sake House image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES

Umi Sake House

2230 1st Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.1 (8197 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
HH Calamari$7.00
sweet chili sauce & salad w/ yuzu aioli
Crispy Calamari$12.00
fried calamari, sweet chili lime sauce, scallions, spring mix, creamy yuzu aioli
More about Umi Sake House

