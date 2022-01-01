Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Calamari in
Belltown
/
Seattle
/
Belltown
/
Calamari
Belltown restaurants that serve calamari
Kanak
2211 4th ave, seattle
No reviews yet
Calamari
$9.00
Deep fried squid in a crisp garlicky batter
More about Kanak
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES
Umi Sake House
2230 1st Ave, Seattle
Avg 4.1
(8197 reviews)
HH Calamari
$7.00
sweet chili sauce & salad w/ yuzu aioli
Crispy Calamari
$12.00
fried calamari, sweet chili lime sauce, scallions, spring mix, creamy yuzu aioli
More about Umi Sake House
Browse other tasty dishes in Belltown
Vegetable Tempura
Salmon
Scallops
Seaweed Salad
Karaage
Tomato Soup
Gyoza
Sashimi
More near Belltown to explore
Capitol Hill
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
Downtown
Avg 4.2
(32 restaurants)
University District
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Lower Queen Anne
Avg 4.1
(13 restaurants)
Pioneer Square
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Eastlake
Avg 4
(5 restaurants)
Phinney Ridge
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Greenlake
Avg 3.9
(3 restaurants)
Magnolia
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Bremerton
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Olympia
Avg 4.3
(24 restaurants)
Oak Harbor
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Mount Vernon
No reviews yet
Port Angeles
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Bellingham
Avg 4.5
(47 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(151 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(338 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(274 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(848 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(499 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(319 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston