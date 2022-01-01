Brisket in South Lake Union

Go
South Lake Union restaurants
Toast

South Lake Union restaurants that serve brisket

Brisket SANDWICH image

 

Jack's BBQ

238 9th Ave North, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Brisket SANDWICH$16.00
Brisket Plate$21.50
1/2 LB of Double R Ranch choice grade, seasoned with salt and pepper-served with two sides
LB Brisket$27.00
More about Jack's BBQ
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Cask & Trotter

711 Westlake Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (2873 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Brisket Dip$21.00
smoked beef brisket, caramelized onions and Swiss, served on a French Roll with a side of housemade Au Jus
Brisket Poutine$19.00
hand-cut fries, homemade brown gravy, beef brisket, fresh cheese curds, topped with shredded cheddar and green onions
Beef Brisket$20.00
smoked beef brisket, served on a corn-meal dusted split top bun
More about Cask & Trotter

Browse other tasty dishes in South Lake Union

Pork Ribs

Burritos

Map

More near South Lake Union to explore

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.1 (28 restaurants)

Denny Triangle

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

University District

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Wallingford

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Industrial District

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Eastlake

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Chinatown International District

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Magnolia

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bremerton

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)

Bellingham

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (366 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (444 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (325 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (117 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston