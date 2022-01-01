Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in South Lake Union

South Lake Union restaurants
South Lake Union restaurants that serve chili

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Lunchbox Laboratory Seattle

1254 Thomas Street, Seattle

Avg 4.1 (4150 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Side Of Sweet Chili Mayo$0.25
Jack's BBQ

238 9th Ave North, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bowl chili$11.00
Smoked Brisket, pulled pork and 4 types of dried chilies make this a must try.
Jack's Famous All Meat Chili$4.50
Smoked Brisket, pulled pork and 4 types of dried chilies make this a must try.
All Meat Chili$4.50
Smoked Brisket, pulled pork and 4 types of dried chilies make this a must try.
