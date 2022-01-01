Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp burritos in Sedona

Go
Sedona restaurants
Toast

Sedona restaurants that serve shrimp burritos

Tortas de Fuego - West Sedona 89A image

 

Tortas de Fuego - West Sedona 89A

1630 west hwy 89 A, sedona

No reviews yet
Takeout
shrimp fajita burrito$17.99
More about Tortas de Fuego - West Sedona 89A
Tortas De Fuego image

 

Tortas De Fuego

6657 state route 179 c-7, SEDONA

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Fajita Burrito$18.99
More about Tortas De Fuego

Browse other tasty dishes in Sedona

Veggie Tacos

Bean Burritos

Carne Asada Burritos

Tamales

Tiramisu

Cheesecake

Quesadillas

Tortas

Map

More near Sedona to explore

Scottsdale

Avg 4.4 (110 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Peoria

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Cave Creek

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Williams

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Cottonwood

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Winslow

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Clarkdale

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (96 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (395 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (507 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (823 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston