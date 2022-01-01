Go
Sheridan's Unforked

Popular Items

Truffle Fries$5.00
K fries tossed with truffle salt and parsley. (328)
Pure Burger$6.70
Creekstone Farms Premium Black Angus ground chuck, crisp leaf lettuce, sliced tomato and UNspread on a toasted egg bun. (499)
Not So Sweet Potato Wedge$4.90
Sweet potato wedges, roasted and fried to perfection, topped with harrisa sour cream, queso fresco and cilantro.
Chicken Quesadilla$7.30
Grilled all natural chicken breast with jack cheese, applewood smoked bacon, spiced black bean puree. (824)
Akaushi Burger$7.70
100% pure akaushi (ah-ka-oo-shi) beef is recognized for several unbelievable health benefits including having lower cholesterol than fish, chicken or turkey. Served with crisp leaf lettuce, sliced tomato and UNspread on a toasted egg bun. (564)
The G.O.A.T. Taco$5.60
Melted chihuahua cheese, grilled chicken, arugula, white BBQ sauce, and pickled red onions.
Hail The Kale$7.30
Fresh ribbons of kale lightly tossed with parmesan cheese and lemon olive oil dressing, topped with toasted panko bread crumbs. (618)
Citrus Crunch Chicken$4.90
*Honey citrus-guajillo glazed tempura all natural chicken breast with blistered onions/poblanos, fresh cilantro sprig, queso fresco. (344)
K Fries$4.00
Golden brown skin-on Kennebec potatoes, hand-cut, fried, sprinkled with pure ocean sea salt. Organic ketchup available. (324)
Barking Pig$5.10
Crispy carnitas tossed in shagbark bacon glaze, with scallions, queso fresco. (379)
Location

7337 West 119th Street

Overland Park KS

Sunday11:30 am - 12:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 12:00 pm
