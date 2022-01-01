Sheridan's Unforked
Come in and enjoy!
7337 West 119th Street
Popular Items
Location
7337 West 119th Street
Overland Park KS
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Kingdom Bar & Grille
Great Food, Great Drinks, Great Friends! Overland Park's NEWEST & BEST Sports Bar. Come in and enjoy!
801 Chophouse
Quintessential Steak House, timeless yet contemporary. Unique in-house meat program, serving only aged USDA prime cuts, wet and dry-aged products and select Japanese and domestic Wagyu beef. Complimented by a daily fresh sheet, in-house pastry desserts, small-batch bourbons and scotches, and our award winning wine list. We are known for exceeding expectations at the highest level, our professional and personable staff, and our expertise in private dining.
Pig & Finch
Come in and enjoy!
cultivare Greens & Grains
Serving flavor-forward, health-focused salads, sandwiches, grain bowls and more.