Chicken sandwiches in Sherwood

Sherwood restaurants
Sherwood restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

The Gyro House image

 

The Gyro House

15996 SW TUALATIN SHERWOOD RD, SHERWOOD

Takeout
Chicken Kebab Sandwich$12.00
More about The Gyro House
CHICKEN SANDWICH image

 

Hops n Drops

16826 SW Edy RD., Sherwood

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHICKEN SANDWICH$14.25
Served with a grilled chicken breast, cheddar cheese, bacon, shaved ham, mayo, pickles, lettuce and tomato.
TRIPLE THREAT CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH$14.50
This one brings the heat 3 ways with chipotle mayo, pepper Jack cheese and a Cajun seasoned fried chicken breast. Topped with frizzled onions, pickles, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes & bacon. Served on a kaiser bun.
More about Hops n Drops

