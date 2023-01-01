Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken noodles in Shingle Springs

Go
Shingle Springs restaurants
Toast

Shingle Springs restaurants that serve chicken noodles

Consumer pic

 

Chx Shop - 3000 Green Valley Road #17

3000 Green Valley Road #17, Cameron Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cup of Chicken Noodle$6.50
More about Chx Shop - 3000 Green Valley Road #17
Item pic

 

Wally's Pizza Bar

4079 Cameron Park Dr, Cameron Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Noodle Soup$5.50
Our chicken noodle soup is made with Shredded Chicken Breasts, Carrots, Celery, Onions, fresh garlic & fresh herbs. For GF order GF noodles.
* All Soups are made from scratch in our kitchen and are Gluten Free (Chicken Noodle can be ordered GF)
More about Wally's Pizza Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Shingle Springs

Pudding

Chili

Cookies

Bread Pudding

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Shingle Springs to explore

Folsom

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

El Dorado Hills

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Rancho Cordova

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Loomis

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Citrus Heights

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Fair Oaks

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Placerville

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Orangevale

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Granite Bay

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (267 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (18 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (589 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (422 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (209 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (426 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (343 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston