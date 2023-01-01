Fudge in Skaneateles

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Skaneateles restaurants that serve fudge
GOOD Eats & Sips
18 W Genesee St, Skaneateles
Avg 4
(2 reviews)
Gf GOOD Fudging Cookie
$2.00
GF dark chocolate cookie with white chocolate chips
More about GOOD Eats & Sips
The Sherwood Inn
26 W Genesee St, Skaneateles
No reviews yet
Hot Fudge Sundae
$9.00
More about The Sherwood Inn
