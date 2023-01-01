Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fudge in Skaneateles

Skaneateles restaurants
Skaneateles restaurants that serve fudge

GOOD EATS & SIPS image

 

GOOD Eats & Sips

18 W Genesee St, Skaneateles

Avg 4 (2 reviews)
Takeout
Gf GOOD Fudging Cookie$2.00
GF dark chocolate cookie with white chocolate chips
More about GOOD Eats & Sips
Consumer pic

 

The Sherwood Inn

26 W Genesee St, Skaneateles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Hot Fudge Sundae$9.00
More about The Sherwood Inn

Map

