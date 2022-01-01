Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Coleslaw in
Slippery Rock
/
Slippery Rock
/
Coleslaw
Slippery Rock restaurants that serve coleslaw
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
North Country Brewing Co - Slippery Rock, PA
141 S Main St, Slippery Rock
Avg 4.3
(1155 reviews)
Coleslaw
$3.00
More about North Country Brewing Co - Slippery Rock, PA
Mixtape Street Eats
187 Harmony Road, Slippery Rock
No reviews yet
Coleslaw -side
$3.00
More about Mixtape Street Eats
Browse other tasty dishes in Slippery Rock
Chicken Tenders
Mac And Cheese
Waffles
Grilled Chicken
More near Slippery Rock to explore
Butler
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Cranberry Twp
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Beaver Falls
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Mercer
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Zelienople
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Mars
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Franklin
No reviews yet
Ellwood City
Avg 4.9
(2 restaurants)
Hermitage
Avg 4.5
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Youngstown
Avg 4.5
(37 restaurants)
Meadville
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Salem
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(254 restaurants)
Indiana
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Ashtabula
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(49 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(536 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(205 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(261 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(680 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(555 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston