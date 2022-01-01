Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Solana Beach

Go
Solana Beach restaurants
Toast

Solana Beach restaurants that serve salmon

Similan Thai Restaurant image

 

Similan Thai Restaurant

141 Lomas Santa Fe Dr, Solana Beach

Avg 4.7 (4930 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Green Curry Salmon$26.95
Salmon$12.00
More about Similan Thai Restaurant
SALMON & KALE bowl image

BURRITOS • FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • POKE

FISH DISTRICT

665 San Rodolfo Dr, Solana Beach

Avg 4.5 (649 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SALMON & KALE bowl$13.00
Rice (or quinoa, add 1), grilled salmon, lemon-honey kale, nori, sesame seeds, scallions, ginger-teriyaki sauce
SALMON side$7.00
SALMON BURGER$12.00
Filet of salmon, soy-citrus lettuce-cabbage slaw, carrot, cucumber, bell pepper, brioche bun
More about FISH DISTRICT

Browse other tasty dishes in Solana Beach

Chili

Calamari

Fried Rice

Quesadillas

Map

More near Solana Beach to explore

Carlsbad

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

La Jolla

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Encinitas

Avg 4.3 (39 restaurants)

San Marcos

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Del Mar

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Vista

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Cardiff By The Sea

No reviews yet

Poway

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Rancho Santa Fe

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1303 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (507 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston