Salmon in Solana Beach
Solana Beach restaurants that serve salmon
More about Similan Thai Restaurant
Similan Thai Restaurant
141 Lomas Santa Fe Dr, Solana Beach
|Green Curry Salmon
|$26.95
|Salmon
|$12.00
More about FISH DISTRICT
BURRITOS • FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • POKE
FISH DISTRICT
665 San Rodolfo Dr, Solana Beach
|SALMON & KALE bowl
|$13.00
Rice (or quinoa, add 1), grilled salmon, lemon-honey kale, nori, sesame seeds, scallions, ginger-teriyaki sauce
|SALMON side
|$7.00
|SALMON BURGER
|$12.00
Filet of salmon, soy-citrus lettuce-cabbage slaw, carrot, cucumber, bell pepper, brioche bun