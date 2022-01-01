Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Somerset

Somerset restaurants
Somerset restaurants that serve pies

Jillian's - Somerset

1876 Wilbur Avenue, Somerset

TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Apple Pie$5.95
Rodger's Family Restaurant

1229 Wilbur Ave, Somerset

Avg 4.4 (626 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Pot Pie$13.00
All white meat, diced potatoes, carrots, & bacon crumbles in a rich chicken gravy topped with a puff pastry crust
Peanut Butter Pie$6.00
Boston Creme Pie$6.00
