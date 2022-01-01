Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pies in
Somerset
/
Somerset
/
Pies
Somerset restaurants that serve pies
Jillian's - Somerset
1876 Wilbur Avenue, Somerset
No reviews yet
Apple Pie
$5.95
More about Jillian's - Somerset
Rodger's Family Restaurant
1229 Wilbur Ave, Somerset
Avg 4.4
(626 reviews)
Chicken Pot Pie
$13.00
All white meat, diced potatoes, carrots, & bacon crumbles in a rich chicken gravy topped with a puff pastry crust
Peanut Butter Pie
$6.00
Boston Creme Pie
$6.00
More about Rodger's Family Restaurant
