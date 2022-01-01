Chicken salad in South Pasadena

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fiore Market Cafe image

 

Fiore Market Cafe

1000 Fremont Ave Suite 102, South Pasadena

Takeout
Roasted Chicken Salad$12.00
Mixed greens, roasted chicken, maple-glazed bacon, hard boiled egg, bleu cheese, olives, with creamy dill-peppercorn dressing.
Asian Chicken Salad$12.00
Mixed greens, Asian slaw, sesame seeds, cilantro, roasted chicken, crispy lavash strips, with a ginger dressing.
Curried Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.00
With sliced tomato, arugula, and mayo, on homemade bread. Comes with a side salad. Contains walnuts
Gus's BBQ

808 Fair Oaks Ave, South Pasadena

Avg 4 (2483 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Blackened Chicken Salad$18.95
blackened chicken, mixed greens, pickled cranberries, toasted almonds, shaved radish, oven roasted tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, shredded onion strings, charred sweet onion vinaigrette
