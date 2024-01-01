Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wedge salad in South Portland

Go
South Portland restaurants
Toast

South Portland restaurants that serve wedge salad

Consumer pic

 

Elsmere BBQ and Wood Grill - 448 Cottage Rd

448 Cottage Rd, South Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wedge Salad$15.00
More about Elsmere BBQ and Wood Grill - 448 Cottage Rd
Item pic

 

A & C Soda Shop

501 Cottage Road, Cumberland County

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Wedge Salad$8.00
More about A & C Soda Shop

Browse other tasty dishes in South Portland

Wontons

Caesar Salad

Tuna Wraps

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Quiche

Fish Sandwiches

Tacos

Italian Salad

Map

More near South Portland to explore

Portland

Avg 4.4 (103 restaurants)

Biddeford

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Kennebunk

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Yarmouth

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Scarborough

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Freeport

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Kennebunkport

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Westbrook

Avg 3.2 (8 restaurants)

Saco

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Portland

Avg 4.4 (103 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.7 (18 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (732 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (428 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (507 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (233 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (413 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (526 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston