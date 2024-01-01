Cheeseburgers in South Portland
South Portland restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
More about Indy's Sandwich - 744 Main Street
Indy's Sandwich - 744 Main Street
744 Main Street, South Portland
|Cheeseburger
|$10.25
Provolone cheese, tomato, and lettuce
More about A & C Soda Shop
A & C Soda Shop
501 Cottage Road, Cumberland County
|Plain Cheeseburger
|$15.00
6oz all beef patty, cheese, bun. Plain. Served with fries.
|A&C Cheeseburger
|$15.00
One 6oz all beef patty, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, and pickles on an onion roll. You'll need several napkins. Served with fries.