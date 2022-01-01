Chicken sandwiches in Southampton
Southampton restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Maggio's Restaurant Bar & Ballroom
400 2nd Street Pike, Southampton
|Chicken Florentine Sandwich
|$13.99
All white meat chicken steak with bacon, fresh sautéed spinach, sweet honey mustard and our 4-cheese blend. Served on our French baguette.
|Chicken Steak Sandwich
|$9.49
All white meat chicken with your choice of toppings. Served in your choice of a pouch or French baguette. Comes with French fries, onion rings or a house salad with your choice of dressing.
|Chicken Caesar Sandwich
|$13.49
Medallions of chicken breast with romaine leaf lettuce, beefsteak tomato slices, sautéed onions, grated parmesan cheese, melted provolone cheese and our homemade creamy Caesar dressing. Served on a garlic French baguette.