Chicken sandwiches in Southampton

Southampton restaurants
Southampton restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Maggio's Restaurant Bar & Ballroom image

PIZZA

Maggio's Restaurant Bar & Ballroom

400 2nd Street Pike, Southampton

Avg 4.3 (1079 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Florentine Sandwich$13.99
All white meat chicken steak with bacon, fresh sautéed spinach, sweet honey mustard and our 4-cheese blend. Served on our French baguette.
Chicken Steak Sandwich$9.49
All white meat chicken with your choice of toppings. Served in your choice of a pouch or French baguette. Comes with French fries, onion rings or a house salad with your choice of dressing.
Chicken Caesar Sandwich$13.49
Medallions of chicken breast with romaine leaf lettuce, beefsteak tomato slices, sautéed onions, grated parmesan cheese, melted provolone cheese and our homemade creamy Caesar dressing. Served on a garlic French baguette.
More about Maggio's Restaurant Bar & Ballroom
Lee's Hoagie House image

WRAPS • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • HOAGIES • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Lee's Hoagie House

26 2nd Street Pike, Southampton

Avg 4.1 (112 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH$10.25
WHOLE CHICKEN FINGER SANDWICH$19.90
More about Lee's Hoagie House

