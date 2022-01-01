Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Southbury

Go
Southbury restaurants
Toast

Southbury restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Senor Pancho's image

 

Senor Pancho's

385 Main St South, Southbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Rice Bowl$13.00
More about Senor Pancho's
Mercato Italian Kitchen & Bar image

 

Mercato Italian Kitchen & Bar

690 Main Street South, Southbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken with Veggies$9.00
More about Mercato Italian Kitchen & Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Southbury

Octopus

Mussels

Cake

Tacos

Lobsters

Nachos

Salmon

Clams

Map

More near Southbury to explore

Brookfield

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Bethel

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Waterbury

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Newtown

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Watertown

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Sandy Hook

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Oxford

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Middlebury

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (328 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (517 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (279 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (226 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston