Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Grilled chicken in
Southbury
/
Southbury
/
Grilled Chicken
Southbury restaurants that serve grilled chicken
Senor Pancho's
385 Main St South, Southbury
No reviews yet
Grilled Chicken Rice Bowl
$13.00
More about Senor Pancho's
Mercato Italian Kitchen & Bar
690 Main Street South, Southbury
No reviews yet
Grilled Chicken with Veggies
$9.00
More about Mercato Italian Kitchen & Bar
Browse other tasty dishes in Southbury
Octopus
Mussels
Cake
Tacos
Lobsters
Nachos
Salmon
Clams
More near Southbury to explore
Brookfield
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
Bethel
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Waterbury
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Monroe
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Newtown
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Watertown
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Sandy Hook
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
Oxford
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
Middlebury
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(58 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(45 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(21 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(328 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(517 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(279 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(226 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(153 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(77 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston