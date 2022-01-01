Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Southlake

Go
Southlake restaurants
Toast

Southlake restaurants that serve pies

Item pic

 

Rockfish Seafood Grill - Southlake - 228 State St

228 State St, Southlake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Key Lime Pie$6.50
Our famous made from scratch key lime pie
More about Rockfish Seafood Grill - Southlake - 228 State St
Coal Vines Pizza & Wine Bar image

 

Coal Vines Pizza & Wine Bar

1251 E. Southlake Blvd., Southlake

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sml White Pie$20.00
14 inch hand tossed crust topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheese as well as ricotta clumps.
Sm Buffalo Pie$21.00
14 inch hand tossed crust topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheese as well as buffalo pizza sauce, chicken, and fresh mozzarella.
1/2 Sm Chicken Alfredo Pie$10.50
More about Coal Vines Pizza & Wine Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Southlake

Garlic Bread

Calamari

Chicken Tenders

Cake

Salmon

Map

More near Southlake to explore

Grapevine

Avg 4 (19 restaurants)

Flower Mound

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Hurst

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Keller

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Roanoke

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Colleyville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

North Richland Hills

No reviews yet

Coppell

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Bedford

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (514 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Wichita Falls

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (350 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (536 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (355 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (231 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (655 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (159 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston