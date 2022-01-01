Spanish Fork restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Zubs Pizza & Subs image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Zubs Pizza & Subs

520 N Main St, Springvile

Avg 4.7 (1310 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
#8 Turkey & Avocado 6"$7.69
Turkey, Cream Cheese, Avocado, Tomato, Mayo
#2 Steak N' Stuff 6"$8.79
Roast Beef, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Provolone, Tomato, and Mayo
#5 Zub Club 6"$7.19
Roast Beef, Turkey, Ham, Lettuce, Tomato, Mozzarella, and Mayo
More about Zubs Pizza & Subs
Costa Vida - Spanish Fork image

 

Costa Vida - Spanish Fork

597 East 1000 North, Spanish Fork

No reviews yet
Popular items
Sweet Pork Burrito$8.49
More about Costa Vida - Spanish Fork
HuHot Mongolian Grill image

BBQ

HuHot Mongolian Grill

693 North 920 East, Spanish Fork

Avg 4.3 (196 reviews)
More about HuHot Mongolian Grill
Restaurant banner

 

Sheps Culinary Creations

2300 E Powerhouse Rd, Spanish Fork

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Sheps Culinary Creations
