Spanish Fork restaurants you'll love
Must-try Spanish Fork restaurants
More about Zubs Pizza & Subs
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Zubs Pizza & Subs
520 N Main St, Springvile
|Popular items
|#8 Turkey & Avocado 6"
|$7.69
Turkey, Cream Cheese, Avocado, Tomato, Mayo
|#2 Steak N' Stuff 6"
|$8.79
Roast Beef, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Provolone, Tomato, and Mayo
|#5 Zub Club 6"
|$7.19
Roast Beef, Turkey, Ham, Lettuce, Tomato, Mozzarella, and Mayo
More about Costa Vida - Spanish Fork
Costa Vida - Spanish Fork
597 East 1000 North, Spanish Fork
|Popular items
|Sweet Pork Burrito
|$8.49
More about HuHot Mongolian Grill
BBQ
HuHot Mongolian Grill
693 North 920 East, Spanish Fork
More about Sheps Culinary Creations
Sheps Culinary Creations
2300 E Powerhouse Rd, Spanish Fork