Chicken wraps in Sparrows Point

Crossroads Bistro Little Green Truck
5200 North Point Blvd, Edgemere
|Fiesta Chicken Wrap
|$11.00
chilled chipotle ranch chicken salad, corn and black bean salsa, cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato.
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$11.00
cheddar cheese, pickles, and bleu cheese or ranch
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Crossroads Bistro
5200 North Point Blvd., Sparrows Point
|Chesapeake Chicken Wrap
|$12.00
Maryland Crab Dip, Grilled Chicken, & Cheddar Cheese
|Buffalo Chicken Tender Wrap
|$11.00
our tender home-made chicken tenders, tossed in our signature buffalo sauce and wrapped up with cheddar, pickles, and either blue cheese or ranch
|Honey Chicken BLT Wrap
|$11.00