Chicken wraps in Sparrows Point

Sparrows Point restaurants
Sparrows Point restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Item pic

 

Crossroads Bistro Little Green Truck

5200 North Point Blvd, Edgemere

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fiesta Chicken Wrap$11.00
chilled chipotle ranch chicken salad, corn and black bean salsa, cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.00
cheddar cheese, pickles, and bleu cheese or ranch
More about Crossroads Bistro Little Green Truck
Crossroads Bistro image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Crossroads Bistro

5200 North Point Blvd., Sparrows Point

Avg 4.5 (471 reviews)
Takeout
Chesapeake Chicken Wrap$12.00
Maryland Crab Dip, Grilled Chicken, & Cheddar Cheese
Buffalo Chicken Tender Wrap$11.00
our tender home-made chicken tenders, tossed in our signature buffalo sauce and wrapped up with cheddar, pickles, and either blue cheese or ranch
Honey Chicken BLT Wrap$11.00
More about Crossroads Bistro

