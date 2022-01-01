Sparrows Coffee
Specialty cafe drink menu, teas, pastries, and ethically sourced high scoring coffee. Indoor and outdoor seating with a dog friendly patio.
2225 Plainfield Ave NE
2225 Plainfield Ave NE
Grand Rapids MI
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
