Cobb salad in Spartanburg
Spartanburg restaurants that serve cobb salad
More about Rigsby's Smoked Burgers, Wings, and Grill - Spartanburg
Rigsby's Smoked Burgers, Wings, and Grill - Spartanburg
176 Liberty St, Spartanburg
|Kim's Cobb Salad
|$12.99
Spring mix, grilled chicken, cucumber, tomato, hard-boiled eggs, hickory-smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, croutons & choice of dressing.
More about CityRange Steakhouse Grill - Spartanburg
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
CityRange Steakhouse Grill - Spartanburg
774 Spartan Blvd, Spartanburg
|Blackened Tuna Cobb Salad
|$17.00
BLACKENED TUNA, MIXED BABY GREENS, CHOPPED EGG AVOCADO, TOMATOES, BACON, HONEY MUSTARD & CRACKERS
