Cobb salad in Spartanburg

Spartanburg restaurants
Spartanburg restaurants that serve cobb salad

Main pic

 

Rigsby's Smoked Burgers, Wings, and Grill - Spartanburg

176 Liberty St, Spartanburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kim's Cobb Salad$12.99
Spring mix, grilled chicken, cucumber, tomato, hard-boiled eggs, hickory-smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, croutons & choice of dressing.
More about Rigsby's Smoked Burgers, Wings, and Grill - Spartanburg
CityRange Steakhouse Grill - Spartanburg image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

CityRange Steakhouse Grill - Spartanburg

774 Spartan Blvd, Spartanburg

Avg 4.2 (1753 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Blackened Tuna Cobb Salad$17.00
BLACKENED TUNA, MIXED BABY GREENS, CHOPPED EGG AVOCADO, TOMATOES, BACON, HONEY MUSTARD & CRACKERS
Blackened Tuna Cobb Salad$17.00
BLACKENED TUNA, MIXED BABY GREENS, CHOPPED EGG AVOCADO, TOMATOES, BACON, HONEY MUSTARD & CRACKERS
More about CityRange Steakhouse Grill - Spartanburg

