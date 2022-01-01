Go
Spice of Thai

Spice of Thai formally known as Aiyara Thai Cuisine is under new ownership and has decided to rebrand as Roswell's premier Thai Restaurant. We are open for lunch and dinner and offer all Thai dish essentials and have an extensive vegetarian menu.

580 E Crossville Road

Popular Items

Thai Fried Rice
Red Curry
Pad Thai
Tom Kha
Angel Wings$9.95
Pad Kee Mao
Mssamun Curry
Cheese Rolls$5.95
Spring Roll$5.95
Spicy Basil Fried Rice
Location

Rosewell GA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
