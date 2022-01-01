Beef teriyaki in Spokane
Spokane restaurants that serve beef teriyaki
Mustard Seed - Northtown Mall Spokane
4750 North Division Street, Spokane
|Beef Teriyaki
|$19.50
Beef grilled in our special ginger teriyaki sauce. Topped with green onions and sesame seeds.
|GF Beef Teriyaki
|$19.50
Noodle Express - N. Division Spokane
7514 North Division Street, Spokane
|Beef Teriyaki Bowl Small
|$7.25
Sizzled in our ginger-teriyaki sauce.
|Beef Teriyaki Pan
|$40.45
|Beef & Broccoli Teriyaki Small
|$7.25
Sizzled in our Ginger-Teriyaki sauce and served with broccoli instead of Asian Slaw.
Noodle Express - Airway Heights, WA
10408 US HWY 2 Ste 1, Airway Heights
|Beef & Broccoli Teriyaki Large
|$9.95
|Beef Teriyaki Wrap
|$6.95
Flour or whole wheat tortilla wrapped around seasoned rice, Asian slaw and beef.
|Beef Teriyaki Bowl Small
|$7.25
Sizzled in our ginger-teriyaki sauce.