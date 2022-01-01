Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef teriyaki in Spokane

Go
Spokane restaurants
Toast

Spokane restaurants that serve beef teriyaki

Item pic

 

Mustard Seed - Northtown Mall Spokane

4750 North Division Street, Spokane

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef Teriyaki$19.50
Beef grilled in our special ginger teriyaki sauce. Topped with green onions and sesame seeds.
GF Beef Teriyaki$19.50
Beef grilled in our special ginger teriyaki sauce. Topped with green onions and sesame seeds.
More about Mustard Seed - Northtown Mall Spokane
Consumer pic

 

Noodle Express - N. Division Spokane

7514 North Division Street, Spokane

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef Teriyaki Bowl Small$7.25
Sizzled in our ginger-teriyaki sauce.
Beef Teriyaki Pan$40.45
Sizzled in our ginger-teriyaki sauce.
Beef & Broccoli Teriyaki Small$7.25
Sizzled in our Ginger-Teriyaki sauce and served with broccoli instead of Asian Slaw.
More about Noodle Express - N. Division Spokane
Consumer pic

 

Noodle Express - Airway Heights, WA

10408 US HWY 2 Ste 1, Airway Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef & Broccoli Teriyaki Large$9.95
Sizzled in our Ginger-Teriyaki sauce and served with broccoli instead of Asian Slaw.
Beef Teriyaki Wrap$6.95
Flour or whole wheat tortilla wrapped around seasoned rice, Asian slaw and beef.
Beef Teriyaki Bowl Small$7.25
Sizzled in our ginger-teriyaki sauce.
More about Noodle Express - Airway Heights, WA

Browse other tasty dishes in Spokane

Pies

Garlic Cheese Bread

Grilled Chicken

Teriyaki Chicken

Noodle Bowls

Flautas

Teriyaki Bowls

Blt Wraps

Map

More near Spokane to explore

Coeur D Alene

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Richland

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Pullman

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Pasco

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Walla Walla

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Moscow

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Moses Lake

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Hayden

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Pullman

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Moscow

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Moses Lake

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Kennewick

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Wenatchee

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (286 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (537 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston